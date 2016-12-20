KCSO Identifies 3 Women Arrested in Shoplifting Shooting Incident

Authorities have identified the three women arrested in a shoplifting incident that prompted a chase and officer-involved shooting in Turkey Creek Monday. Knox County officials say three Middle Tennessee women stole about $24,000 worth of merchandise from the Belk on Parkside Drive and then tried to flee with an officer hanging out the driver’s window of the car. Apparently the officer had broken the window with his baton in an effort to pull the driver from the car, but police say she put the car in reverse, then struck another officer’s knee. That’s when officials say the officer who was struck fired his gun and hit the back window. At the end of a short chase, authorities say 7 cars were damaged, including one police cruiser, and three women were taken into custody: 19-year-old Dayzjuana Caldwell, 19-year-old Stephanie Howard, and 19-year-old Tangaletta Clark.

Previous Story:

Following a chase in West Knox County, which led to numerous crashes, deputies arrested three women for shoplifting. The incident started Monday afternoon about 12:40 at the Women’s Belk store on Parkside Drive in the Turkey Creek shopping complex. Deputies say the three suspects, all women, ran from the store when confronted and sped away making contact with multiple officers. One officer fired a shot into the back of the women’s car. The chase went west on Parkside Drive causing numerous other vehicles to crash. The three suspects were taken into custody near Campbell Station road and are facing several charges including aggravated assault, theft, and evading arrest.