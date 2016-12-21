13-Yr-Old Charged in Murder of 12-Yr-Old Brother

crime-scene

A 13-year-old boy is accused of killing his 12-year-old brother. Knoxville police say they were called to a home on the 2100 block of Needham Lane around 7:15 Tuesday night. Officers found a 12-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. Investigators say at first it looked like the boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but they later realized it was homicide. Multiple interviews were conducted overnight, and police say on Wednesday morning, the victim’s 13-year-old brother was charged with First Degree Murder. Both the victim and the suspect were students at Northwest Middle School.

The teenager is being held in the juvenile detention center.

Police say neither name will be released at this time.

