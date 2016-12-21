Sturgill Simpson Gets “Saturday Night Live” Gig. Who the Hell Cares? We Do

Posted on

Sturgill Simpson is starting off 2017 with a bang.

Sturgill capped his banner year—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—with the announcement that he will be the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017. He is slated to appear on the January 14 episode as Felicity Jones hosts.

In the past two years, a handful of country stars have performed on SNL, including Blake Shelton (January 2015), Zac Brown Band (March 2015), Chris Stapleton (January 2016), Margo Price (April 2016) and Maren Morris (December 2016).

After SNL, Sturgill will gear up for the Grammys on February 12, where his album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, is nominated for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

 

Blogs

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Holiday Playlist: The 10 Manliest Christmas Songs This Side of Paradise

Holiday Playlist: The 10 Manliest Christmas Songs This Side of Paradise

What would the Christmas season be without music? It’s the soundtrack for trimming the tree, wrapping presents and cooking Christmas dinner. While those activities are fun for a lot of folks and Martina McBride’s White Christmas is must-have musical accompaniment, I decided to create the manliest of holiday playlists, perfect for listening to while splitting…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner