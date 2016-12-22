Minivan Crashes into Dollar Tree on Broadway

dollar-general-struck-3

A minivan crashed through the front of a North Knoxville store Thursday morning. Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department say it happened at the Dollar Tree at 4215 Broadway around 9:45 a.m. Firefighters found two women still in the minivan that crashed through the front window.

dollar-general-struck-1

 

The women didn’t have any signs of injury. There were ten other people inside the store, including 5 customers and 5 employees. Luckily none of them were injured either. Officials say the store will be closed until they can evaluate the structure and make repairs.

dollar-general-struck-2

 

