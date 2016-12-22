Minivan Crashes into Dollar Tree on Broadway

A minivan crashed through the front of a North Knoxville store Thursday morning. Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department say it happened at the Dollar Tree at 4215 Broadway around 9:45 a.m. Firefighters found two women still in the minivan that crashed through the front window.

The women didn’t have any signs of injury. There were ten other people inside the store, including 5 customers and 5 employees. Luckily none of them were injured either. Officials say the store will be closed until they can evaluate the structure and make repairs.