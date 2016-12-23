Knoxville Pink Bridal Show

Posted on

feature

Knoxville Pink Bridal Show || The Pink Bride www.thepinkbride.com

January 8, 2017
11am – 4pm
Knoxville Convention Center

Please review KCC’s Security Policies prior to attending –

Here's what you can expect at the Pink Bridal Show! || The Pink Bride www.thepinkbride.com

Heart bullet pointKnoxville’s most preferred wedding professionals all under one roof, ready to meet you.
See what Knoxville Pink Bridal Shows look like!
Heart bullet pointStunning inspirational showcases that will help you envision the perfect celebration for your day.
Check out a few pictures and videos from our previous Knoxville Pink Bride Wedding Show!
Heart bullet pointLots of swag and phenomenal show-only specials that can save you thousands of dollars from today’s top wedding professionals.
Get an idea of what deals to expect with the Summer 2016 Show Specials!
Heart bullet pointIncredible fashion shows showcasing the season’s hottest fashions for your entire wedding party.
The Knoxville Pink Bride Wedding Show boasts two separate fashion shows with styles available from multiple local wedding shops!
Heart bullet pointFood, drinks, huge giveaways and cash prizes at every show!
 
And... bullet point
Your paid Bride ticket includes a one-year subscription to Brides Magazine! Each bride who attends also receives a copy of the latest Knoxville Pink Bride Magazine, access to exclusive show-only specials with participating vendors, and more…just for attending.
We draw hundreds of engaged couples and their groups at each show.

 

BUY TICKETS

Buy tickets to the Pink Bridal Show®! | The Pink Bride® www.thepinkbride.com

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the doors to the show.

Tickets are $12 each in advance or $15 each the day of the show.

 

TEXT TO WIN

From 12.24.16 to 12.30.16 text BRIDE to 68683 for the chance to win!

