Carrie Underwood Remembers George Michael: “His Voice Helped to Teach Me How to Sing”

Posted on

Pop superstar George Michael, 53, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England, from suspected heart failure. As a member of the duo Wham! and as a solo artist, George sold tens of millions of albums and influenced a bevy of artists across all genres.

Carrie Underwood shared a post on Instagram about the influence George had on her music, stating: “I never told him (mainly because I thought I’d freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace.”

 

 

