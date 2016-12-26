Year In Review: The 15 Top Videos of 2016

It’s time to rewind and take a look back at the 15 Top Videos from 2016. Enjoy!

15. “You Look Like I Need a Drink” – Justin Moore

Director: Shane Drake

14. “Wanna Be That Song” – Brett Eldredge

Director: Dustin Riker

13. “’80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris

Director: Alon Isocianu

12. “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi

Director: Jim Wright

11. Wasted Time” – Keith Urban

Director: John Urbano

10. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

9. “Brace for Impact” – Sturgill Simpson

Director: Matt Mahurin

8. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

7. “Unlove You” – Jennifer Nettles

Director: Trey Fanjoy

6. “Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

5. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristen Barlowe

4. “Mayday” – Cam

Director: Daniel Carberry

3. “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

2. “Star of the Show” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

1. “Forever Country” – Various Artists

Director: Joseph Kahn

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

