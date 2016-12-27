Watch Miranda Lambert’s Heartwarming Performance of “The House That Built Me”

Posted on

The holidays would not have been the same without a special performance from one of country’s leading ladies, Miranda Lambert. Two days before Christmas (Dec.23), Miranda took part in the 18th annual A Home for the Holidays TV special on CBS.

Miranda headlined the show, performing her 2010 hit single “The House That Built Me,” as well as “Pushin’ Time” and “Keeper of the Flame” from her current album, The Weight of These Wings. Joining Miranda for the pre-taped program were artists LL Cool J, Trace Adkins, Alessia Cara and Rachel Platten.

A Home for the Holidays helps brings awareness to children in foster care by highlighting heartwarming adoption stories with special star-studded performances.

“I hope this special can change some lives tonight in that they can sing the ‘House That Built Me’ in a couple of years because they have a home to call home,” Miranda said.

Miranda released her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, in November, which features the singles “Vice” and “We Should Be Friends.” Kicking off the new year, Miranda will be headlining the Highway Vagabond Tour, which begins Jan. 26 in Evansville, Ind.

Watch Miranda’s moving version of “House That Built Me.”

Blogs

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner