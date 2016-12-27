Watch Randy Travis Surprise a Texas Police Officer With a New Gibson Guitar for Christmas

Posted on

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, had a special Christmas surprise for Gainesville, Texas, police officer Keith Bartlett, who lost his home and most of his possessions—including his prized Gibson guitar—in a house fire on Dec. 12.

Randy and Mary, who met Keith a few years earlier when he responded to a theft at their property, surprised Keith by showing up at the police station on Christmas Day with a brand-new Gibson guitar.

“I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this,” Mary said to Dallas/Fort Worth’s NBC TV affiliate.

“‘Surprised’ isn’t even the word for it,” Keith said. “These are amazing people.”

After presenting Keith with the guitar, which Gibson donated, Randy and Mary stuck around the station and visited with officers while Keith picked his new present. Watch a video of the Christmas Day surprise below.

randy-travis-gives-police-officer-gibson-guitar-for-christmas-video

Blogs

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner