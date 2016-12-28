Watch Vince Gill Sing “Life in the Fast Lane” With Bob Seger & Kings of Leon During Eagles Tribute at the Kennedy Center Honors

After being recorded in Washington D.C. in early December, the 39th Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS last night (Dec. 27). The annual event honors performing artists for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. This year’s honorees included James Taylor, Al Pacino, gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples, Argentine pianist Martha Argerich and the Eagles.

The Eagles were honored with performances by Vince Gill (“Peaceful Easy Feeling”), Kings of Leon (“Take It Easy”), Juanes (“Hotel California” with Steve Vai and Steuart Smith) and Bob Seger (“Heartache Tonight”).

Check out the video below of the all-star cast teaming up for a group singalong of the Eagles’ “Life in the Fast Lane,” including Steve Vai wrapping his arms around host Stephen Colbert during a guitar solo.