Austin Webb and Wife Melanie Expecting Their First Child

You can add Austin Webb—singer of “Slip on By” and “All Country on You”—and his wife, Melanie, to the growing list of country couples closing out the year with the announcement that they are expecting a visit from the stork in 2017. Ashley Monroe and husband John Danks and Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles and wife Jenna  announced their respective pregnancies this past week.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Austin broke the news of the impending arrival via his Instagram account. He posted a picture of his beaming wife with the words “We’re Trading Our Silent Nights For a Bundle of Joy” over the photo with the caption “Drum roll……”

The couple married in November and the new bundle of joy is expected to arrive in June 2017.

NCD sends our congratulations to the happy couple.

Drum roll…….

A photo posted by AUSTIN WEBB (@austinlwebb) on

