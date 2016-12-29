Luke Bryan Hangs With WWE Wrestlers John Cena & AJ Styles at Nashville Event

Luke Bryan laid the smack down on an unruly concertgoer in November, but last night (Dec. 28) he was enjoying watching the pros do it.

Luke was in attendance at the WWE Live Holiday Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and he got the chance to go backstage and meet a few WWE stars, including John Cena and current WWE Champion AJ Styles.

In addition to posing with AJ Styles and his belt, Luke thanked John Cena for his hospitality: “Good dude here. Thanks @JohnCena for being awesome to my boys.”

Check out a couple of pics from Luke’s Twitter page.

main image via Luke Bryan’s Twitter page

