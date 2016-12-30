Jessie James Decker Rings in the New Year With Style

Posted on

She may be known for her current single, “Lights Down Low,” her sexy new video with husband Eric Decker, the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On or as co-host of CMT’s Redneck Island with Steve Austin, but Jessie James Decker is closing out 2016 just like the rest of us—with a glass of wine and plans to make her resolution last more than three weeks.

The “Lights Down Low” singer sat down with Nash Country Daily to talk about her New Year’s Eve plans and resolutions for 2017.

What is your New Year’s resolution?
“I make New Year’s resolutions like everyone else does. I do the ‘I’m gonna workout, get toned and lose weight and get better and get a more muscular, bigger butt’ and then I give up like three weeks later. But maybe this year I will not.”

What are your plans for New Year’s Eve?
“We don’t really have a  big kind of thing we do for New Year’s. My family is so big on Christmas that we like blow it all out during Christmas and then everyone is just like pooped out by New Year’s. But my husband and I will probably have a glass of wine and watch some fireworks and ring in the New Year together watching the countdown on TV.”

Happy New Year to all!

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner