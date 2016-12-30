“Nash Country Daily” Readers Vote Chris Young & Cassadee Pope’s “Think of You” the Best Country Single of 2016

Posted on

Here’s something to think about: Chris Young and Cassadee Pope’s “Think of You” is the Best Country Single of 2016 as voted by Nash Country Daily readers.

NCD nominated 10 singles, and then we asked you—our readers—to vote for the best country single of 2016. And vote you did. After thousands of ballots were cast, Chris and Cassadee’s “Think of You” reigned supreme with 28 percent of the vote.

Think of You,” which was co-written by Chris, Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, was released in January and reached the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in May. The tune was the second single released from Chris’ 2015 album, I’m Comin’ Over, and it is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys on Feb. 12, 2017.

Rounding out the Top 5 in our Best Single Vote include Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” (19%), Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (17%), Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” (14%) and Maren Morris’ “My Church” (7%).

nash-country-daily-reader-poll-best-single-of-2016-final-results-2016-12-30

