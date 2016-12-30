Officials Mourn Loss of TDOT Worker Struck on I-40

Authorities are reminding drivers about the move over law after the death of a TDOT worker in the line of duty. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation say 30-year-old James Rogers died Wednesday from injuries he sustained when he was struck while helping a stranded family change a tire on Christmas Eve. It happened on I-40 in the Hermitage area. He leaves behind a five-year-old son.

The alleged driver, Dennis Castellanos-Moreno, is accused of driving without a license or insurance, and failure to use due care.

State officials say Rogers is the third TDOT employee to be killed in the line of duty just this year and the 112th since they started recording in 1948.