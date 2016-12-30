Reba McEntire Reveals Track Listing for New Gospel Album, Including “Oh, How I Love Jesus” [Listen]

Earlier this month on Dec. 15, Reba McEntire announced plans to release a new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. The double-album, which will be released on Feb. 3, will feature 10 classic hymns and 10 brand-new songs.

“One album has 10 hymns on it, songs that I grew up singing all my life,” said Reba via Facebook. “And the other one are 10 brand-new songs. It’s a joint partnership with Nash Icon and Capitol Christian. I was thrilled to death to get to do a gospel album, I’ve been wanting to do one forever.”

In addition to classic hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art,” Sing It Now will feature “Oh, How I Love Jesus,” which you can hear below in a new lyric video.

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope Track Listing

  1. “Jesus Loves Me”
  2. “Oh, How I Love Jesus”
  3. “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder”
  4. “Oh Happy Days”
  5. “Amazing Grace”
  6. “I’ll Fly Away”
  7. “In the Garden/Wonderful Peace” ft. The Isaacs
  8. “Swing Low Sweet Chariot/Swing Down Chariot”
  9. “How Great Thou Art”
  10. “Softly and Tenderly” ft. Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood
  11. “Sing It Now”
  12. “Angels Singin’”
  13. “God and My Girlfriends”
  14. “Hallelujah, Amen”
  15. “There Is a God”
  16. “I Got the Lord on My Side”
  17. “Back to God”
  18. “Angel on My Shoulder”
  19. “From the Inside Out”
  20. “Say a Prayer”

