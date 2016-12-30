Zoo Knoxville Attendance Breaks Record

Maybe it’s baby gorilla glee? For the second year in a row, officials with Zoo Knoxville report record-breaking attendance. As the year ends, zoo officials expect to surpass 473,000 visitors. That’s more than 30K over last year’s numbers, which also broke a record. To help reach that number, the zoo is offering a special surprise for the 473,000th visitor: a VIP Behind the Scenes tour and a Zoo Knoxville gift box.

They also have a social media giveaway for visitors for a chance to win an annual pass.