Out With The Old, In With The New- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and More Welcome 2017

Posted on

The clock struck midnight in Nashville on New Year’s Eve and country stars took to their social media accounts to send their best wishes for a very happy and healthy new year.

2016 could arguably go down as one of the craziest years—with divisive presidential campaigns and so many celebrity deaths, including Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to close out the year— many of us couldn’t wait for 2017 to take over.

Now that the new year is here, we can all start fresh and make 2017 the best we can. Here’s to a very happy and healthy new year for us all. Check out the well wishes from your favorite country stars.

#nye happy #2017

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Happy New Year Baby. @jimiwestbrook

A photo posted by Karen Fairchild (@karenfairchild) on

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! WE LOVE YALL…..2017 IS GOING TO BE AMAZING.

A photo posted by thompson square (@thompsonsquare) on

 

Happy 2017 to you all from the @disneycruiseline Wonder. May it be a prosperous and safe year for us all.

A photo posted by Mark Wills (@markwillsmusic) on

 

Happy New Year y'all! Cheers! 🍾

A photo posted by Maddie Marlow (@maddiemarlow) on

 

Smooching our way into 2017…💋💋💋💋

A photo posted by Taylor "Tae" Dye (@_taylordye) on

2016 has been a great year! Thank you to everyone that helped me thru it! Love you so so much

A photo posted by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton) on

 

Photo by Neilson Barnard/DCNYRE2017/Getty Images for dcp

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner