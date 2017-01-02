Courtney Cole: My Favorite Things

Posted on

In 2016 newcomer Courtney Cole released her new single, “Free 99,” she’s been on tour with Miranda Lambert as part of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour and opened for acts like Kenny Chesney, Chris Young and Kip Moore. After a busy 2016, the Louisiana native is looking forward to the new year and what’s to come.

“2017 looks so fun,” Courtney tells Nash Country Daily. “I’m so excited, we’re booking a bunch of shows right now. I love traveling. We’re playing Stagecoach [Festival] this year, which is a dream come true for me. I love California. I’m a cowgirl at heart. So we’re doing that, then I’m releasing an EP. Just new music and lots of performing.”

With 2017 in full swing, NCD sat down with the newcomer to learn more about her and to find out a few of her favorite things.

Favorite color?
Blue.

Favorite ice cream?
Chocolate chip cookie dough.

Favorite flower?
Tulip. No lily.

Favorite song?
Right now, I love to listen to Jon Bellion.

Favorite movie?
The Holiday.

Favorite item of clothing?
Yoga pants.

Favorite drink?
Margarita.

Favorite food?
Mexican food.

Favorite actor/actress?
Julia Roberts.

Favorite board game?
Cards Against Humanity. Fave.

Favorite number?
Eight.

Favorite day of the week?
Sunday.

Favorite season?
Summer.

Favorite sport?
Football, just because of nachos.

Favorite scent?
Whatever lotion I’m wearing. Rose something.

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner