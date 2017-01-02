Sam Hunt Reportedly Engaged to Girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler

Sorry ladies, Sam Hunt is off the market. The cool crooner is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler.

’Tis the season for engagements. Sam joins a bevy of country artists who were engaged this holiday season, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne to William Michael Morgan.

Not much is known about Hannah—other than the sporadic photos Sam has posted on his Instagram page—who prefers to stay out of the spotlight. In Sam’s latest release, “Drinkin’ Too Much,” he uses the song to apologize to Hannah for bringing attention to the brunette beauty.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / And I’m sorry people know your name now, strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / Or drive out to the place we used to get peaches down in Pelham / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me,” Sam sings.

He closes out the song with “But you changed your number and moved and this the only way I could reach you / So wherever you are / turn it up and listen / Hannah Lee I’m on my way to you / Nobody can love you like I do / I don’t know what I’m gonna say to you / But I know there ain’t no way we’re through.”

Sam and Hannah spent the holiday’s traveling to Israel and swimming in the Dead Sea. Congratulations to the happy couple

