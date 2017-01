A man was beaten in a carjacking in North Knox County Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say multiple suspects approached the man on Majors Road just after 7 a.m. and they beat him with a baseball bat and stole his 2014 red Mustang. The victim was taken to the hospital. The Mustang was found off East Raccoon Valley Rd. in Union County. Officials say several suspects have been identified and one person is in custody. So far, no names have been released.