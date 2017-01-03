Martin Guitars Unveils Two New Signature Guitars by Dwight Yoakam and John Prine

Martin Guitars announced the debut of two new signature guitars today (Jan. 3): the Dwight Yoakam DD28 and the D-28 John Prine.

The acoustic guitar manufacturer teamed up with the two legendary country singer/songwriters on two models that will be unveiled at Winter NAMM in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 19–22, 2017, both of which have a sticker price of $5,999.

Descriptions from Martin on the two new guitars are below.

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-11-56-47-am
Dwight Yoakam DD28

Dwight Yoakam DD28 Signature Edition: The Dwight Yoakam DD28 is inspired from a 1972 D-28, the guitar Yoakam has played his whole career. He has always loved the sound of his guitar and his custom signature model could not be anything less. Honky-tonks and casinos are the theme for this model. Crafted from Sitka spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides, this model honors the classic booming sound of the Dreadnought. An ebony fingerboard is the backdrop for the inlaid mother-of-pearl and recon stone playing cards. The other truly unique feature of this instrument is the bull’s horn shaped pickguard. This guitar is sure to be a treasured instrument for years to come. (MSRP: $5999).

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-12-16-48-pm
D-28 John Prine

D-28 John Prine: This beautiful model is limited to only 70 instruments. John Prine played a 1960s D-28 his whole life, and he wanted his signature model to replicate his coveted Martin guitar. The D-28 John Prine is crafted with an Engelmann spruce top and gorgeous Madagascar rosewood back and sides. The Madagascar rosewood headplate is inlaid with pearl angel wings, a nod to Prine’s masterpiece and most commonly covered song “Angel from Montgomery”. The top bears an antique toner finish for a warm, aged appearance. This model also features antique white binding, bone nut and saddle, an ebony bridge, and an ebony fingerboard inlaid with abalone pearl snowflakes and a very unique case made of a cream tweed exterior and bright red interior. (MSRP: $5999).

Main photo by Emily Joyce

Guitar photos via Martin

