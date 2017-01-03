One Person Injured in Shooting

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Knoxville police say officers were called to a crime scene on at 2461 MLK Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say a black male was shot by another black male in the parking lot. Other reports from the scene indicate the victim drove away from the scene, and sought help at a gas station about a block away. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No word yet on the severity of his injuries.