“Don’t Forget to Look Down”– Brett Eldredge Finds a Snake in His Toilet

Posted on

If there is one thing you don’t want to see in your toilet bowl when you wake up in the morning, it’s a snake. But that’s exactly what Brett Eldredge found this morning (Jan. 4) when he walked into the bathroom to, as he puts it, “take a leak.”

“Here we are, it’s the morning,” Brett begins the video. “I was going to take a leak, start the day, that’s how you start the day. Then I walked in here and what do we have but a beautiful new year’s snake.”

That’s probably not how the “Wanna Be That Song” singer planned to kick off the New Year, but while Brett was standing safely behind the camera to film the ordeal, his friend came to the rescue by removing the snake from the toilet and, eventually, the room.

Brett posted a video of the removal of the nasty little intruder on Instagram. “Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN,” he captioned the video.

You have to see it to believe it.

Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳

A video posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

