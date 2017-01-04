Snow & Cold Temperatures in Forecast

Snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast over the next few days. Local 8 Meteorologist David Aldrich expects snow flurries to roll in between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday evening and continue with occasional showers through Friday and maybe even Saturday.

Aldrich says, “If I had to be pegged down for one specific number, I think we’re probably in that 1/2″ to 2″ range for the Knoxville area and 2″-5″ for the Smokies, so if your traveling plans take you east of Morristown, watch out, because you’re going to be driving through 3 to 4 inches of snow. But again this is over a 36-hour time frame.”

Aldrich doesn’t expect the snow to pose too many problems in the valley, so it may be the cold that really brings winter’s bite. Temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing all weekend. As kids head back to school in Knox County Monday, Aldrich says it will only be about 14 degrees.