Carrie Underwood Reportedly Presenting Two Awards at 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday Night

The 74th annual Golden Globes will kick off Hollywood’s award season on Sunday, Jan. 8, with host Jimmy Fallon at the helm for the first time and an all-star cast of presenters that includes Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Steve Carell, Matt Damon and Reese Witherspoon.

On the country news front, word on the street is that Carrie Underwood will be teaming up with Sting to present two awards: Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Carrie is no stranger to the Golden Globes or the Best Original Song category—she was nominated in 2010 for Best Original Song for co-writing “There’s a Place for Us” from the film Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Tune in to NBC on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET for all of the action.

Nominees for Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Nominees for Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“Faith” – Sing

“Gold” – Gold

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana