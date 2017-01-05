Hillary Scott and Husband Chris Tyrell Celebrate Fifth Wedding Anniversary With “Best Trip We’ve Had Together Since Our Honeymoon”

Posted on

On January 7, 2017, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrell will be receiving well-wishes from family, friends and fans in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary. However, the couple celebrated a few days early by sneaking away for what Hillary is calling “the best trip we’ve ever had together since our honeymoon.”

Hillary and Chris, who married in an intimate wedding in New York on January 7, 2012, commemorated the day at the popular Blackberry Farm Hotel and Resort, located in the Great Smoky Mountains. The couple even sported the same shirts they wore at their reception five years ago.

“In 3 days it will be 5 years since saying ‘I do!’ to my best friend, the greatest mate God could’ve ever sent me,” Hillary captioned the Instagram photos of her and Chris donning the reception t-shirts. “So how do we celebrate?? We wear the same shirts we wore at our reception(where we went bowling with our friends and family) on the last night of our amazing getaway to @blackberryfarm. Truly the best trip we’ve ever had together since our honeymoon. #fiveyearstogether #myforever #blackberryfarm”

The happy couple met in 2010 while on Tim McGraw’s Southern Voice Tour and Chris proposed to Hillary over July 4th weekend in 2011. They were married six months later and are the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter, Eisele, born July 22, 2013.

Let NCD be the first to wish Hillary and Chris a very happy anniversary and many more to come.

 

Romantic getaways are the BEST! 🙏🏻💕

A photo posted by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner