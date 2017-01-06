Man Accused of Dismembering Parents Extradited to Knox Co.

The man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents in West Knox County is being extradited back to Knox County Friday. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say 28-year-old Joel Michael Guy Jr. is charged in the gruesome murders that happened just after Thanksgiving. Detectives say they found the mutilated remains of 55-year-old Lisa Guy and 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr. in separate vats of homemade acid throughout their Goldenview Lane home. Their son was arrested in Louisiana several days after the crime, but is expected back in Knox County Friday, where he will be held on a $2 million bond.