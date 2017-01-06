Watch Chip Esten of “Nashville” Perform “Buckle Up” on the “Today Show”

Posted on

On the morning that the fifth season of the CMT drama Nashville was premiering (Jan. 5), Charles “Chip” Esten—who plays Deacon Claybourne from the hit TV series—headed to New York for an appearance on NBC’s Today Show.

Prior to his performance, the handsome singer/actor chatted with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the new season and his latest release, “Buckle Up.”

“I’ve been putting out singles every single week for the last 26 weeks, that’s almost half a hear. Mostly because this guy right behind you—Steve Mandile produces and my band, Sixwire, plays with me. I’m real fortunate this is the latest.”

Chip made the promise to drop a new song every Friday for a year, with the exception of “Buckle Up,” which he dropped on Thursday (Jan.5) for his Today Show appearance.

“We made it drop today. It’s usually every singe Friday but because it’s on the Today Show, let’s drop it today,” added Chip. “I’ve got 26 to go and I’ll have a whole year under my belt which is a little crazy.”

Check out Chip’s performance of “Buckle Up.”

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

Vote Now: Best Country Album of 2016

With more than 150 new country albums dropping in 2016, Nash Country Daily had its hands full trying to pick the best ones. We narrowed the list down to 10 albums, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who reigns supreme. Vote now for your favorite album of 2016. Polls close on…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner