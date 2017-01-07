Alan Jackson’s Mother, Ruth, Passes Away at 86

Posted on

Our condolences go out to Alan Jackson and his family on the passing of his mother, Ruth. Mrs. Jackson passed away this morning (Jan. 7) at the age of 86 and is survived by her five children.

The following press release was posted on Alan’s Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Alan’s beloved mother, Ruth Jackson,” the post read.  “Mrs. Ruth Jackson – known to her family, friends and country music fans the world over simply as “Mama Ruth” – died Saturday morning, January 7, peacefully at her home in Newnan, Georgia. Mrs. Jackson became a celebrated part of son Alan Jackson’s career and life story as the inspiration behind some of his fans’ favorite music. Mama Ruth was 86.

Alan recorded his 2006 gospel album Precious Memories as a gift to his mother, who married Alan’s father, Joseph, at very young age in 1946. Joseph passed away in 2000. The couple resided in Newnan, Ga., where Ruth lived up until her death.

“My dad was shy and cautious, but my mom is stubborn out spoken,” Alan shared with Country Weekly in 2005. “If she feels strongly about something, she would stand her ground. I can see it in all my sisters and my kids, too.”

The superstar recalled precious memories of his mom for a 2012 Country Weekly mother’s day feature. “One thing about my mom is that she still lives in the same place in Newnan, Ga.,” Alan told the magazine. “She was about 16 when she got married. Dad got back home from the Navy and took her out of high school. They had a place near my grandfather’s and that’s where they lived. That’s all she’s ever known. She never wanted to be in a nursing hime. She is sort of feeble now and she does have care in the home., but she never wanted to leave and we hope that she can stay there. I basically wrote the song “Home” about her.”

NCD offers Alan and his family our deepest sympathy at this difficult time.

Photo by TONY PHIPPS/MCA Nashville

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner