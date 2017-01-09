Carrie Underwood Shines at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, Keith Urban Looks Dapper

Posted on

It may have been a night to celebrate film and television, but country music was still represented at the 74th annual Golden Globes last night (Jan. 9) as Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban were in the house.

Carrie was dressed in a pink form-fitting Iris Serban gown with rose-shaped ruffles on the upper portion of her dress. E! News labeled her as one of the worst dressed on the carpet, but we’ll let you decide.

“I flew in late last night and we got to try on dresses and I just loved this one from the start,” Carrie told Ryan Seacrest on the star-studded red carpet. “It just makes me feel girly.”

Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

The “Church Bells” singer was on hand this year to present two awards with pop star Sting—Best Original Song, won by Justin Hurwitz for “City Of Stars” from the film La La Land and Best Original Score, won by Justin Hurwitz for the movie La La Land.

Carrie is no stranger to the Golden Globes or the Best Original Song category—she was nominated in 2010 for Best Original Song for co-writing “There’s a Place for Us” from the film Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also making an appearance at the Globes—in support of his beautiful wife Nicole Kidman—was Keith Urban, looking very handsome in his fitted tuxedo. Nicole was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work the film Lion, about a 5-year-old Indian boy who gets lost on a train in Calcutta and is adopted by an Australian couple. After many years the grown boy begins his search for the family he lost.

Unfortunately, Nicole did not take home the golden globe statuette, it instead went to Viola Davis for the movie Fences.

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner