Chris Janson Is “Loving Life and Having Fun” Writing and Recording for New Album He Hopes to Drop Early This Year

Posted on

It’s been a whirlwind 14 months since Chris Janson released his debut album, Buy Me a Boat. In addition to scoring two Billboard Top 25 hits—“But Me a Boat” and “Holdin’ Her”—the Missouri-to-Nashville transplant toured with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and headlined his own Buy Me a Boat Tour.

In 2016 alone, the always-energized singer/songwriter penned 25 songs that were recorded by other artists. But don’t worry, Chris still has plenty of ink in his pen, and now he’s busy in the studio working on his second album, which he hopes to drop early this year.

“I am writing,” said Chris to Nash Country Daily. “I’ve been writing my tail off every second that I’ve been home, which has been few and far between. However, I write when I can. I am starting to record my new record. You can look for some new product coming out in the new year, probably starting with singles and that kind of thing. I’ve been writing my tail off, writing some of the things I’m most proud of, and I’m having a lot of fun with it, man. I’m having a lot of fun, because I feel like I got the first record out. As an artist, you feel like you get the first one out of the way, now the pressure is off a little bit. Most people think the pressure is on the second record, but it’s like ‘Oh, my God. What do you have to live up to?’ Dude, it’s just music, it’s not that hard to figure out. I’ve always done this as a hobby and a job and had fun with it, and I’m loving my life, so I’m just enjoying writing music, and I’ve got a bunch of it. I start recording real soon, next few days, actually.”

photo by Sara Kauss/Artisto PR

