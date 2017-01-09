Country Music Hall of Fame Will Honor Jason Aldean With New Exhibit on May 26

Posted on

Beginning today (Jan. 9) and continuing through the week with one announcement per day via social media, the Country Music Hall of Fame will release its complete slate of exhibitions planned in 2017.

The first announcement on the docket is Jason Aldean, who will be the subject of an exhibit that opens on May 26 and runs through Nov. 5.

“I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Jason in a press release. “That building is filled with the artists who helped create and shape country music, so to be a part of that legacy is something I am very proud of.”

Since bursting onto the scene in 2005, Jason has sold more than 14 million albums and earned 18 No. one hits. The Georgia native is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, recently wrapping his 2016 Six String Circus Tour that hosted sold-out crowds throughout the country’s biggest venues.

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

Vote Now: Best Single of 2016

From Maren and Miranda to Sturgill and Stapleton—and everyone in between—2016 was a stellar year for country singles. We managed to narrow our list down to 10 of the best singles, and now it’s up to you to help us decide who has the supreme single of 2016. Keep in mind, the single had to…

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With “Rowdy” New Single

It’s been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, “Chariot,” taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, “Rowdy.” The single—written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson—is about showing the kids today how to party like it used…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner