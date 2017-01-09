Maddie & Tae Auctioning Signed Guitars to Help Raise Money for the Families of Dead Texas Duck Hunters

Three men from South Texas were found dead on Saturday (Jan. 7) after setting out on a duck hunting expedition the day before. The three men—identified as Spencer Hall, 19, Starett Burk, 25, and Christian Ruckman, 18—went missing after launching their 17-foot boat near Caracahua Bay. The case is still under investigation, but officials said that they have not discovered any signs of foul play.

The close-to-home story caught the attention of Texas native Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae, who told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU, “Me and my dad, we went duck hunting in that area on Christmas Eve. It could have been anyone of us.”

To help raise money for the families of the deceased men, Maddie & Tae are auctioning off three signed guitars that each come with two tickets to their Feb. 11 show in Houston and an autographed picture. You can bid on the packages through Facebook (info is below). Bidding ends on Jan. 20. A GoFundMe page has also been set up with a goal of $5,000.

