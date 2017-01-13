Elliott’s Facebook Friday Feature

Posted on

web-cover

Like us on Facebook (@WIVK1077) and then join us each Friday for the chance to win a $50 gift card. It’s THAT easy! See all Elliott’s has to offer at www.elliottsboots.com.

Blogs

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

Year in Review: Country Stars We Lost in 2016

It’s never easy to lose someone and it’s especially hard when those people have made an impact on our lives. 2016 saw the passing of 10 country artists who have touched our lives with their music, including legendary artists Merle Haggard and Ralph Stanley and those we lost way too soon like Joey Feek and…

Weather

  • Forecast
  • Currents
  • Planner