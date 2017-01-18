Crossville Man’s Possible Record Breaking Perch

It’s a big ole little fish. A Crossville man may have broken the state record for yellow perch. A good size catch usually comes in under a pound, however Trent McCoy’s leviathan came in at 2lb 3oz.

McCoy told Local 8 News He was fishing with a friend when he thought he had snagged submerged brush. After a quick tug he realized it wasn’t. The lugger was actually his first fish of the day.

After he reeled in the perch he and the buddy kept casting. It wasn’t until after McCoy got home that his wife told him to take the fish to the TWRA. They’re working to verify if it is indeed a record breaker. The previous Tennessee record was 2 pounds 2 ounces.

When asked why he liked to fish McCoy replied, “People pay big bucks to find ways to calm themselves. When you’re out looking at God’s creation, you feel blessed and it relaxes you.”