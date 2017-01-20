Jones Announces Changing to Coaching Staff | UT Sports

JONES ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO COACHING STAFF

Larry Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator, Mike Canales joins staff as quarterbacks coach, Charlton Warren named special teams coordinator

Jan. 20, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee football head coach Butch Jones announced today the promotion of Larry Scott to offensive coordinator. Additionally, Mike Canales has agreed to terms to become the quarterbacks coach and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was given additional duties as special teams coordinator.

Scott, Canales and Warren will be available to the media today at 5 p.m. in the Ray and Lucy Hand Studio.

“We spoke to a lot of very quality candidates,” Jones said. “Our goal was to gather as much information as possible in a timely manner but also go through a detailed process, which we did. We feel strongly about our offensive staff and that Larry Scott is the best fit moving forward to lead the unit.

“Larry played an important role in the success we had offensively last year and was heavily involved in all aspects of our game plan, both during the week and on game day. We felt it was vital to maintain our continuity on offense and keep building on what we have established the past four seasons.

“I’m also really excited about adding Mike Canales to our staff. Mike has recruited, coached and developed numerous quarterbacks at the collegiate level. He will be of great benefit to our players and staff with his extensive experience and knowledge of the quarterback position.”

Scott, who has 16 years of coaching experience, joined UT in 2016 as tight ends/special teams coordinator and was part of an offensive unit that set a school-record with 63 touchdowns. The Vols averaged 47.8 points over the last five games and scored 30-plus points in nine of 13 games in 2016. Offensively, the Vols ranked second in the SEC in scoring offense and fifth with 449.2 yards per game.

The Vols averaged 443.7 yards of total offense and produced 400 yards of total offense in eight of their 13 games, and 450-plus yards in seven of 13 outings. With a red zone scoring percentage of 88.0 percent, the Vols ranked second in the SEC and 28th in the NCAA.

A native of Sebring, Florida, Scott spent three seasons (2013-15) as the Miami Hurricanes’ tight ends coach and served as interim coach for the final six games of the 2015 season. As an interim head coach, Scott led the Hurricanes to a 4-2 mark and a berth in the Sun Bowl. Scott spent eight seasons at the University of South Florida where he served a variety of roles, including tight ends, offensive line and running backs coach. He was part of a staff that helped USF to its fifth-straight eight win season. He also spent time at Wharton High School, Freedom High School and Sebring High in Florida.

Canales arrives in Knoxville with 32 years of coaching experience, including 23 years as an offensive coordinator. He has coached five different quarterbacks that have earned All-America recognitions and been a part of teams that have appeared in eight bowl games. He spent the 2016 season at his alma mater, Utah State, where he served as the assistant head coach/running backs/tight ends coach.

From 2010-15, Canales served as the associate head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at North Texas from 2010-15. He also spent portions of the 2010 and 2015 seasons as an interim head coach for the Mean Green. During his six seasons at North Texas, he mentored 20 offensive players who earned all-conference honors, while helping the program win just their third bowl game in school history in 2013. He coordinated a unit in 2014 that ranked tops in the nation with a 94.3 percent red zone scoring percentage. In 2013, he directed an offense that scored 414 points, the second-most in school history and the most since 1951.

Under Canales’ guidance in 2013, quarterback Derek Thompson ranked second-best in school history for single-season passing yards (2,896), completions (251), completion percentage (64.4) and total offense (3,053). During the 2012 season, Thompson threw for a career-high 2,649 yards and set the school single-game record for completion percentage (89.3 pct.) against Kansas State when he completed 25 of 28 passes. Thompson finished his career with 7,457 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes. Canales spent a portion of the 2010 season as interim head coach at North Texas and led the team to a 2-3 mark.

Prior to joining North Texas, Canales served two stints at South Florida where he was the offensive coordinator from 2007-09 and the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 1996-2000. He directed a unit in 2008 that led the Big East Conference in scoring and finished second in total offense. He helped his team reach a national ranking as high as No. 2 during the 2007 season and No. 10 during the 2008 season. Under his leadership, South Florida quarterback Matt Grothe became the Big East Conference career leader in total offense.

Canales spent three seasons (2004-06) as the offensive coordinator at the University of Arizona. He was a part of Herm Edwards’ staff with the New York Jets in 2003 where he served as wide receivers coach. He tutored Santana Moss, who finished among the top 15 NFL receivers that season with 74 receptions for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns.

From 2001-02, Canales was passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina State, where he helped develop NFL All-Pro quarterback Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers. Rivers was a two-time All-ACC honoree and a Heisman Trophy candidate. North Carolina State finished 11-3 and ranked 12th in the final AP Poll in 2002, averaging 392.0 yards on offense. The offense featured a 3,000-yard passer in Rivers, a 1,000-yard receiver in Jerricho Cotchery and a 1,000-yard rusher in T.A. McLendon. Canales also spent time at Pacific (1995), Snow College (1987-94) and Brigham Young (1985-86). During his time at Snow College, the team ranked in the top 10 nationally in seven of his eight seasons. He also coached the softball team for seven years, leading the team to six region titles.

A former quarterback at Utah State from 1981-83, Canales earned a degree in speech communication. He earned a master’s degree in professional leadership from BYU in 1986.

Canales and his wife, Carol, have six children: Christopher, Tyler, Dakota, Aaron Norris, Christy Norris, and Cameron Canales and two grandchildren, Afton Norris and Micah Canales.