Knox County deputies are investigating after a woman was stabbed in her backyard.

The victim was outside her home on Brown Gap Road when she said a man approached and stabbed her.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male, skinny, wearing a dark hoodie, dirty jeans with no belt, and scars or pock marks on his face.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (865) 215-2243.